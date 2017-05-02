Is This the New Surface Laptop?

Images and details about the rumored Surface Laptop, a non-detachable notebook from Microsoft, finally hit the internet.

Expected to be announced at a Microsoft's education-focused event today, this 13.5-inch notebook looks to be the company's Chromebook-competitor.

These images come from tweets posted late yesterday (May 1) by user WalkingCat, a frequent Microsoft leaker. Not only did the user share a torrential batch of images of the Surface Laptop, and a 360-degree view of it, but they also noted that the laptop will run Windows 10 S.

If this all is indeed getting revealed today, it's likely that this flavor of Windows is the lightweight "Windows 10 Cloud" that could serve as a direct competitor to Google's Chrome OS.

As for specs, the leaker didn't say much beyond the notebook's touchscreen display. Microsoft looks to beat Chromebooks in the resolution game, packing 3.4 million pixels into the new laptop. Chrome OS notebooks (with rare exceptions) typically pack lower-res panels, with resolution maxing out at 1366 x 768 pixels or 1920 x 1080 if you're fortunate.

The Surface Laptop appears to be available in four colors: Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Gold. The leaks also suggest its keyboard will feature an Alcantara-covered design, using the premium material found in Microsoft's Surface Signature Type Cover and Bose's QC35 headphones.

An image of the notebook's left side suggests that it looks to beat the 12-inch MacBook on ports, as it packs both a traditional USB Type-A port, a DisplayPort, a headphone jack and what looks to be a SD memory reader. Hopefully there's USB Type-C on the right side.

