Samsung Wave with Bada Now Available in Europe

When we first got our hands on the Samsung Wave at Mobile World Congress, we were impressed with the hardware, display and its speed. We did also question, however, how well it would hold up against Android (which recently stirred up some excitement with Froyo or version 2.2) and the iPhone. Despite sharing so many Android/iPhone-esque features, the Wave doesn't skimp on specs: it features a Super AMOLED screen, 5 megapixel camera that records 720p HD video, 802.11n Wi-Fi and it has multitouch gesture support.

If you find yourself interested in the Samsung Wave and the new Bada OS with TouchWiz 3.0, Samsung's very own user interface, and you happen to live in Europe, you'll be glad to know you can get one in Germany, France and the UK starting today. Unfortunately, U.S. customers will have to wait around, and by that point it's hard to say that anyone will care much given the summer line-up with the Evo 4G, a new iPhone, myTouch 3G Slide and more.

via PhoneScoop