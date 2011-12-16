Report: Apple to Release 7.85-Inch iPad, Next-Gen Model in 2012

When word that Apple will launch a new tablet in 2012 somehow counts as an iPad rumor, we understandably have to pick and choose what's truly worth reporting. But instead of rehashing the obvious—the company's product cycle makes it all but guaranteed that we'll see a follow-up to the iPad three in the coming year, after all—DigiTimes adds some new details to the iPad rumor pipeline.

"Sources in the supply chain" told the site that Apple will launch a 7.85-inch version of the iPad before the end of 2012, along with a next-generation iPad that will launch in Q1 of the coming year.

According to DigiTimes' report, Apple is adding the 7.85-inch version to to its iPad lineup in response to the popularity of Amazon's 7-inch Kindle Fire and super-sized smartphones such as the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note. Sources said production on the 7.85-inch model should begin during the second half of 2012, with screens provided by LG Display and AU Optronics.

via DigiTimes