Razer Blade Pro is First Gaming Laptop with THX Certification

It wasn't too long ago that Razer introduced the redesigned Blade Pro. The system was definitely a head-turner with its incredibly slim chassis, ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard with Chroma backlighting and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. However, Razer's never been one to rest on its laurels and has already updated the system to make it even more attractive to content creators and consumers by becoming the first gaming laptop to qualify for THX Mobile Certification.

That means that when the new version of the Blade Pro (starting at $3,999) ships in April, you'll be receiving a laptop with a screen that has been calibrated for color accuracy, resolution and video playback according to THX's high-fidelity audio-visual standards. Speaking of audio, the Blade Pro's dual-firing speakers have also undergone rigorous tweaking from THX, which centers on frequency response, distortion and signal-to-noise ratio.

In layman's terms, the laptop should look and sound even better than the previous iteration. If this is true, that will be a nice improvement since we measured the last model of the Blade Pro's color accuracy at a rather high 2.3 on the Delta- E test. However, I'm hoping this won't affect the stunning 185 percent of sRGB color gamut. As far as, audio is concerned, I'm expecting the laptop to sound like a mini amphitheater.

But that's not the only change Blade Pro fans can expect. The notebook will make the jump to Intel's Kaby Lake processors with an overclockable 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU. The laptop will still have 32GB of RAM, but Razer has bumped up the clock speed from 2,133 MHz to 2,667 MHz, which should come in handy with all that content creation/consumption.

Outside of that, the Blade Pro will retain many of its high-powered specs including a pair of 256GB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration -- which can be upgraded to a pair of 512GB SSDs or two 1TB SSDs. The captivating Chroma keyboard will be making an appearance along with the programmable scroll wheel waiting for you to add your personal touches via the Synapse software. The 4K display also returns with Nvidia's G-Sync technology, which will smooth out any unsightly graphical tears. And the system still maintains its 16.7 x 11 x 0.88-inch, 7.7 pound frame, making the Blade Pro one of the thinnest, lightest desktop replacements on the market.

Although it's still crazy expensive, I'm excited to see how the new, improved Blade Pro will hold up under testing.