Motorola Confirms Moto X Phone for Summer Launch, Made in USA

After months of speculation, Motorola has finally come forward to announce its new flagship smartphone for 2013. Dubbed Moto X Phone, the device will heavily rely on sensors and is slated for production within the United States. Expect the device to hit shelves this summer.

At this week’s D11 conference, Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside admitted that he had the device with him on stage, but he would not demonstrate it for the audience. He did, however, reveal that the phone will come with sensors that allow it to be contextually aware of its surroundings. So, for instance, the Moto X Phone would be able to sense when you take it out of your pocket or when you’re using it in a car.

This echoes Google patents we’ve seen pop up in the United States Patent and Trademark Association in recent months. One such filing detailed rear-mounted touch sensors that would allow users to execute commands without using the handset’s touch screen.

Motorola’s new smartphone will be constructed in a 480,000 square foot facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where 2,000 new jobs will be created by August.

Woodside also added that Google executives have already seen the device. This is the first flagship handset Motorola has released since Google criticized the handset maker for a lack of innovation back in February.