Monster Teams with EA Sports, Launches First Gaming/Music Headphones

Monster's going for the MVP of the headphone space. During a CES 2013 press conference, Head Monster Noel Lee announced its entry into the gaming accessories space. Lee went on to reveal Monster's newest partner EA Sports and the new EA Sports MVP Carbon by Monster headphones. For an additional one-two punch of star power, Lee brought legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard to the stage as a brand ambassador.

Touted as the first gaming and music headphones, the MVP Carbons reminded us of the rear panel of a Motorola Droid Razr MAXX. The black-and-gray houndstooth pattern gives the on-ear headphones a touch of sophistication, offset by a pair of glowing EA logos in the center of each can. The headphones fold up for easy storage for gamers on the go.

The MVP Carbons are the first headphone to feature Monster's proprietary HDHS (High Definition Headphone Surround) by AstounSound technology. According to the press release, the HDHS surround processing method will deliver the immersive experience of a surround system speaker without the multiple speakers and complicated setups. The headphones also feature an on-ear 30mm driver design that's teamed with a new mix amplifier and processor called Gamebox. Specifically designed for HDHS, this system ensures that the Carbon's will work seamlessly with game consoles and PCs.

The EA Sports MVP Carbons by Monster will be available in black and white in February 2013 for $269.