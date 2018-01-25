Microsoft Building Modern Version of Windows 10 Called Polaris

Microsoft is building a lightweight, "modern" version of Windows 10 for laptops, 2-in-1s and desktops called Polaris, which will be built entirely on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), Windows Central reports. Microsoft is aiming for a 2019 release.

Polaris will reportedly support Microsoft's upcoming CShell that scales for different display sizes, and would ditch Win32 components altogether.

Being based on UWP would make Polaris even further locked down than Windows 10 S. While that also only allows for apps from the Microsoft Store, it's otherwise similar to Windows 10 Pro. Essentially, Windows 10 S is a halfway point to Polaris.

But Windows Central's sources suggest Microsoft is investigating running Win32 app support with virtualization, though details are scarce.

However, Polaris isn't meant to succeed Windows 10, nor will users be able to upgrade or downgrade. Instead, Windows 10 Pro will be here for power users and gamers, while Polaris will be the version marketed towards those who want portability and a lightweight operating system.

