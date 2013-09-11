Lenovo Debuts New ThinkPad T and L Series Laptops

Hot off of announcing several new laptop models at IFA Berlin 2013, Lenovo is debuting a slew of additions to its ThinkPad T Series and ThinkPad L Series line of notebooks. The new laptops are designed to offer improved battery life and performance in a thinner, more durable package. Each of the systems also sports Lenovo’s new design language complete with full-size click-pads, a 180-degree hinge and latchless lid.

The additions to the ThinkPad T Series business notebooks include the 14-inch ThinkPad T440p and the 15.6-inch ThinkPad T540p. This is the company's high-end series and can be had with up to a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and up to of 16GB of RAM. Adding to the notebooks' impressive performance capabilities are an Nividia GeForce GT730M graphics chip and your choice of either solid-state or hard-disk storage drives. The notebooks will also be available with optional 4G LTE connectivity.

The suite of I/O ports for both new lineups include a mini-DisplayPort, VGA port, four USB 3.0 ports and an SD Card reader. Battery life for the T440p is expected to be somewhere in the 13.7-hour range, while the T540p will be around 12.6 hours. Both notebooks will go on sale in November, but pricing has not yet been announced.

For the more budget conscious consumer, Lenovo is rolling out its new 14-inch ThinkPad L440 and 15.6-inch ThinkPad L540 laptops. The L Series, which is also Lenovo’s greenest ThinkPad lineup, is available with Intel’s fourth-generation Haswell processors. Lenovo says the notebooks will also include VPro technology for improved integration into businesses’ IT infrastructures.

Additional features include optional 4G LTE connectivity, HD noise cancelling microphones and HD webcams. Lenovo says the L Series notebooks are also Microsoft Lync certified to provide for “robust video calls and conferencing.” The ThinkPad L440 and L540 will be available starting in October for $729.