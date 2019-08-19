Killer Deal: Asus Chromebook C423NA for $199

Easy to use and affordable, Chromebooks are among the best laptops for college students. For a limited time, Walmart has a laptop deal that puts even more money back into your back-to-school shopping budget.

Currently, the big box retailer has the Asus Chromebook C423NA on sale for $199. Traditionally, this laptop is priced at $279, so that's $70 off it's regular retail price.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus Chromebook and one of the best back-to-school laptop deals we've seen this month. By comparison, it's $15 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same Chromebook.

The Asus Chromebook C423NA features a 14-inch HD Nano-Edge display and is powered by a 1.1 GHZ dual-core Celeron processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. With 64GB of eMMC storage on board, it offers enough room for docs, photos and videos. If you need more room, it includes a built-in microSD card slot and 15GB of free Chrome OS cloud storage.

Although we didn't review this particular Chromebook, we reviewed its sibling, the Asus VivoBook which packs the exact same Celeron N3350 CPU with 4GB RAM configuration. In our lab, we tested the Asus VivoBook's overall performance and it scored 2,774 on Geekbench 3. It beat both the HP Stream 11 (1,604) and the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (1,806).

In terms of battery life, the VivoBook W202NA endured for a solid 8 hours and 43 minutes, beating out the Lenovo Flex 11 and the HP Stream 11. Since the Chromebook C423NA has an identical hardware configuration to the VivoBook it's performance should be right on par with it.

If you're looking for an affordable student laptop, the Chromebook C423NA is the way to go, especially since it's at an all-time low price.

Like most Chromebook deals this great, this one won't last long so act fast to snag one for the new semester on the cheap.