How Intel Broadwell Will Change Laptops

The 5th generation of Intel Core processors are here, and it's ready to bring even bigger power to a variety of laptops and 2-in-1s. Known more simply as Intel Broadwell, the chipmaker's latest processor family looks to make big improvements in performance, graphics and battery life, while paving the way for innovative new technologies, such as Intel's RealSense 3D camera.

Packing 35 percent more transistors than the previous generation, 5th-gen Intel Core processors promises broad improvements such as up to 50 percent faster video conversion, up to 1.5 hours more battery life and 3D graphics that are up to 22 percent crisper. Broadwell provides a boost to Intel's Wireless Display technology, which now supports 4K resolution and DX9/DX11 full-screen format for gamers as well as new security, manageability and presentation options for business users.

Broadwell will help power Intel's new RealSense cameras, which can track objects and motion in 3D. RealSense has a wealth of potential use cases, from simple 3D scanning to immersive motion-based gaming. The new processor family also heralds an improved version of Intel's voice assistant for Windows, which will now work within web browsers and apps and will gain four new languages this month.

As with the prior generation, 5th-gen Intel Core CPUs will power a range of ultra-thin notebooks, traditional laptops, 2-in-1 hybrids, mini PCs and all-in-one desktops. Broadwell has the potential to pack big power and long battery life within machines that are slimmer than ever, and we look forward to getting our hands on the first wave of Broadwell-powered notebooks when they start rolling out this month.