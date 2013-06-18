Huawei Ascend P6 Claims World's Skinniest Smartphone Title

If you thought the Ascend P2 was slim, think again. Huawei just unveiled its Ascend P6, which it claims to be the world’s skinniest smartphone at just 0.24-inches thin.

The slender P6 sports similar specs to the Ascend P2, with a 4.7-inch 720p display and a 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. You’ll find 8GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. This Android-powered phone also features an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. The included 2,000 mAh battery is slightly smaller than the P2’s 2,420 mAh battery. This makes sense given its sleeker build.

Like the iPhone 5, Huawei’s new flagship uses in-cell technology in its LCD touch screen display -- another characteristic that contributes to its thin form factor. It’s also Huawei’s first handset made completely of metal, giving it a premium design to put it on par with the likes of Apple and HTC’s flagships. While the P6’s design does look similar to that of the iPhone 5, Huawei CEO Richard Yu clarified that the device’s name isn’t an early blow to Apple’s next-gen iPhone 6. Rather, it refers to the handset’s 6.18mm dimensions, as Slash Gear reports.

Although Huawei touts its Ascend P6 as the world’s thinnest smartphone, but it may need to battle another Chinese company for that title. UMeox’s new Brand X5 handset measures 5.6mm thin, beating Huawei’s new offering by just a few millimeters. The P6 is, however, thinner than Apple's 7.6-mm thick iPhone 5.

Huawei says its P6 will come in black, white and pink color variants with matching cases and will be available next month in China and Western Europe, with 19 countries covered by the end of July. It only supports 3G, but an LTE edition is said to come sometime during Q4 2013. As for pricing, Huawei says the handset will sell for 601 Euros.