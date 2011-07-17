How to View and Edit Office Documents Stored in the Cloud on the iPad 2

The iPad allows you to store Office Documents in the cloud, and view and edit them on there. Here's how:

On the Quickoffice home screen you’ll see what looks like a hard drive icon on the left-hand side marked “On iPad 2” (or iPad).

you’ll see what looks like a hard drive icon on the left-hand side marked “On iPad 2” (or iPad). To add cloud-based accounts to sync with your iPad, press the + button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

to sync with your iPad, press the + button in the bottom left corner of the screen. You’ll now see several option s for cloud services. We added accounts for Dropbox and Google Docs.

s for cloud services. We added accounts for Dropbox and Google Docs. Click the service you’d like to add, then enter your username and password.

you’d like to add, then enter your username and password. The account name will appear on the left pane of your iPad’s screen, to the right of what looks like a hard drive with the logo of the cloud service on top. Tap the account to view its contents.

on the left pane of your iPad’s screen, to the right of what looks like a hard drive with the logo of the cloud service on top. Tap the account to view its contents. Click on the Office document you’d like to open and edit.

