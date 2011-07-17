How to View and Edit Docs from Email Attachments on your iPad 2

The iPad allows you to view and edit your documents simply from email attachments. Here's how you do it:

Download Quickoffice Connect Mobile Suite for iPad.

Quickoffice Connect Mobile Suite for iPad. Open an e-mail message with an Office document attached.

with an Office document attached. Click on the file to begin downloading it. The iPad will automatically launch its own document viewer.

to begin downloading it. The iPad will automatically launch its own document viewer. To view and edit the document, click the arrow on the top right of the screen, and then tap the program you’d like to use beneath Open In... We selected Quickoffice.

click the arrow on the top right of the screen, and then tap the program you’d like to use beneath Open In... We selected Quickoffice. The iPad will now open the document using Quickoffice, so you can make changes and save.

