How to Sync the iPad 2 with Exchange

The iPad can tap into Microsoft Exchange Server via Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), which enables push e-mail, calendar, and contacts. You’ll also be able to access Global Address Lists, and administrators will be able to remote wipe and secure all that data with passcodes.

Open the Settings menu on the iPad.

on the iPad. Tap Mail, Contacts, Calendars.

Select Add Account > Microsoft Exchange.

> Microsoft Exchange. Enter the e-mail address, server name, username, and password provided by your administrator. (Leave Domain blank.)

provided by your administrator. (Leave Domain blank.) Tap done, and on the next screen make sure that the switches for Mail, Contacts, and Calendars are all set to On.

