How to Sync the iPad 2 with Exchange

The iPad can tap into Microsoft Exchange Server via Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), which enables push e-mail, calendar, and contacts. You’ll also be able to access Global Address Lists, and administrators will be able to remote wipe and secure all that data with passcodes.

  • Open the Settings menu on the iPad.
  • Tap Mail, Contacts, Calendars.
  • Select Add Account > Microsoft Exchange.
  • Enter the e-mail address, server name, username, and password provided by your administrator. (Leave Domain blank.)
  • Tap done, and on the next screen make sure that the switches for Mail, Contacts, and Calendars are all set to On.

