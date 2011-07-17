How to Send a Fax from the iPad 2

Fax Print and Share Pro allows you to fax documents anywhere in the world straight from your iPad. Here's how:

Download Fax Print & Share Pro from the iTunes App Store.

Fax Print & Share Pro from the iTunes App Store. Open the document you’d like to fax. For example, if you received a PD F via e-mail that needs to be faxed, press and hold the attachment icon at the bottom of the message and then tap Open In… Then select Fax Print & Share Pro.

you’d like to fax. For example, if you received a PD F via e-mail that needs to be faxed, press and hold the attachment icon at the bottom of the message and then tap Open In… Then select Fax Print & Share Pro. Tap Fax in the top bar. Then select a cover sheet option: No Cover, Official, or Simple. We chose Simple.

in the top bar. Then select a cover sheet option: No Cover, Official, or Simple. We chose Simple. Fill in the fax number, recipient, subject, and note fields.

recipient, subject, and note fields. Tap Send. On our test, a faxed PDF was received within five minutes.

Bonus Tip: Fax Print & Share Pro can pull in documents from Apple’s MobileMe iDisk and Box.net. Set up these options under the Remote Servers tab within the app.

Find more iPad Tips for Work