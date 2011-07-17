How to Send a Fax from the iPad 2

Fax Print and Share Pro allows you to fax documents anywhere in the world straight from your iPad. Here's how:
- Download Fax Print & Share Pro from the iTunes App Store.
- Open the document you’d like to fax. For example, if you received a PD F via e-mail that needs to be faxed, press and hold the attachment icon at the bottom of the message and then tap Open In… Then select Fax Print & Share Pro.
- Tap Fax in the top bar. Then select a cover sheet option: No Cover, Official, or Simple. We chose Simple.
- Fill in the fax number, recipient, subject, and note fields.
- Tap Send. On our test, a faxed PDF was received within five minutes.
Bonus Tip: Fax Print & Share Pro can pull in documents from Apple’s MobileMe iDisk and Box.net. Set up these options under the Remote Servers tab within the app.