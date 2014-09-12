iPhone 6 Pre-Orders Start Now: How to Get Yours

The wait is over. That shiny new iPhone 6 (and 6 Plus) you've been clamoring for is finally available for pre-order, allowing you to secure one of Apple's bigger, sleeker and faster smartphones right now. There are a handful of ways to pre-order your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, and doing so will save you some serious stress ahead of the phone's Sept. 19 launch.

Whether you're on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or Sprint, you can pre-order the iPhone 6 from your carrier's website as of 12:01 a.m. PST (3:01 a.m. EST). You can also pre-order the phone from Apple's website, where you can purchase the device on-contract from AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, or off-contract from T-Mobile.

All of these methods result in an iPhone 6 getting shipped to your house. In-store pickup policies vary by carrier and location, so we recommend calling up your local shop to find out if you can pre-order online and get your phone in person.

If you're feeling brave, you can head to a nearby Apple Retail Store at 8 a.m. local time on Sept. 19 to purchase an iPhone 6 in person. While this plan of attack usually requires you to camp outside of a store for days, Apple's new virtual queue system should allow you to secure an iPhone 6 while still being able to sleep in your own bed. Instead of handing out paper reservation cards, Apple will make a digital note of your place in line and text or email you when your phone is ready for pickup. This should mean less time waiting in line and more time spent doing important things, like showering and sleeping.

Wondering which iPhone 6 is best for your budget? The standard on-contract iPhone 6 starts at $199 for 16GB, with a $299, 64GB version and a $399, 128GB model also available (we recommend splurging for at least 64GB). The 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus starts at $299 for 16GB, and moves up to $399 for 64GB and $499 for 128GB.

