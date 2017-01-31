Get 3 Alexa-Friendly Luma Routers for Less Than the Cost of 2

The Luma Whole Home Wi-Fi System consists of a series of routers that work in unison to bring Wi-Fi coverage to every corner of your home. Although each individual router typically costs $149, Amazon currently offers a 3-Pack of Luma Routers for $283.

The Luma routers were designed so that you'll never experience a dip in coverage the farther you are from your main router, like you would in a traditional home setup.

Each hexagon-shaped Luma stands about 4.6 inches tall and has two dual-band radios on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands using 802.11ac. While it's possible to use just one Luma in a small home, the router really shines when paired with multiple Lumas to create a mesh network. In this scenario, one device acts as a router and the others as wirelessly connected extenders to push Wi-Fi throughout your home.

You can use up to 10 Luma devices at a time, but one or two should cover a 998 square-foot home. By comparison, a 3,500 square-foot house would take at least three Lumas based on our tests.

The router uses WPA2 encryption and comes with a unique name and password. Parental controls are also easy to set up via the Luma app.

Now with Alex integration, you can also say things like "pause the Internet" when an Echo is hooked up to the network. Or you can tell Alexa to prioritize your Internet connection above everyone else.

The 3-Pack of Luma Routers is currently $283 at Amazon.