FrontFace: Make Windows 7 Tablets Work Like Tablets

When it comes to usability, tablets like the Apple iPad and Android have gotten most of the hype. But lest any Windows 7 users feel like they've been left behind, German developer Mirabyte might be able to solve the problem.

Mirabye's FrontFace is a custom user interface that's designed to improve the functionality on Windows 7 tablets by making it more touch-friendly. The package includes upgrades like larger icons and docks, along with custom applications like a notification center and RSS feed reader.

Sascha Pallenberg over at Netbooknews.com got an early hands-on with Frontface's community preview--check out the video below.