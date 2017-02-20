How to Eliminate Blue Light with Windows 10 Night Light

Studies show the blue light cast by bright screens (such as the one on your laptop or mobile device) reduce our ability to fall asleep fast, and maintain our energy throughout the day. This light actually tricks our brain into believing it’s day time, which throws off our circadian rhythm, but that’s a scientific query best left for googling.

At first, we had f.lux, an app that aimed to remove the blue from our screens that kept us up at night. In newer Windows 10 builds, the functionality is baked right into a feature called Night Light. Here’s how to activate it.

1. Open the Start Menu.

2. Click the gear icon to bring up the Settings Menu.

3. Choose System.

4. Select Display.

5. Toggle the Night light switch to On.

6. Click Night light settings to adjust the level of blue displayed, or determine the time for Night Light to activate automatically.

