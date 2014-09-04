Dell Launches 12-inch Latitude Ultraportable Notebook

In addition to making its Latitude 3000 and 5000 Series business notebooks thinner and lighter, Dell introduced a 12-inch Latitude 5000 Series laptop, which will go head-to-head with similarly sized systems from Lenovo when it goes on sale September 25 for a starting price of TK.

MORE: 10 Laptops with the Longest Battery Life

This diminutive 12-inch notebook weighs TK...

Unlike the Lenovo ThinkPad X240, the Latitude 12 5000 will not have a trackpoint in the middle of the keyboard, which will no doubt be disappointing to some users (it will be available on the 14-and 17-inch models). Still, the backlit keyboard looked spacious, as did the touchpad.

Ports on the Latitude 12 include a smart card reader on the left and USB, mini Display Port and an SD card reader on the right. The bottom has a connector for a Dell dock, which offers even more ports for those who use their notebooks at their desks. The Latitude 12 will have an optional fingerprint reader, TK...

In addition to the Latitude 12, Dell also updated the design of its Latitude 3000 and 5000 series. In addition to making them thinner and lighter--what notebook doesn't get svelter?--these business systems will also feature a spill-resistant keyboard, optional backlighting, and security options such as Dell Data Protection's Security Tools, Protected Workspace, and Encryption.

While the notebooks go on sale in September, it might be wise to wait until 2015 to purchase them. For example, the 14-inch Latitude 3000 series will be initially available with 4th generation Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, up to 4GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 4400 or Nvidia GeForce 830M GPUs, a 1366 x 768 display, and a 500GB hard drive. However, starting in January, it will get a bump to 5th generation Intel Celeron and Core i3/i5/i7 CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 5500 (or Nvidia GeForce 830M), a 1080p display, and a 1TB hard drive.