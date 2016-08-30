How to Customize Android Nougat With System UI Tuner

Android's System UI Tuner lets you customize Android 7's interface in ways that haven't yet made it to the general public. In exchange for that early access, users are taking a risk because Google is always changing what is available in the system, so there's a possibility that your settings will be lost or unavailable after a future OS update.

In Nougat, not only does UI Tuner let users enable and disable what quick settings options are available, but it also allows them to use gestures to activate multi-window views. Here's how to enable System UI Tuner in Android Nougat:

1. Swipe down from the top.

2. Tap the down arrow.

3. Hold down on the Settings icon.

4. Observe the System UI Tuner notification.

5. In Settings, tap System UI Tuner.

6. Tap Got It.

Congrats, you've uncovered System UI Tuner.

