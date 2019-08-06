16-inch MacBook Pro May Replace 15-inch MacBook Pro

When we first heard a 16-inch MacBook Pro was coming, it didn't really make sense considering that Apple already has a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Now, we've got a better understanding as to how it will fit into the family: by kicking another member of the house out.

In news that makes a ton of sense, given recent leaks, we're now hearing that the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will simply replace the existing 15-inch model in Apple's lineup. The new model, which could arrive as soon as this fall, will be Apple's new high-end MacBook.

This isn't entirely surprising because a July 29 report claimed that Apple will get the space for its new, larger, 16-inch display by cutting down the bezels surrounding the current 15.4-inch model's screen. Additionally, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will have the same size chassis as the current model, so don't go expecting a new design language.

In addition to thinner bezels, this new MacBook Pro is supposed to be the first model to replace Apple's controversial butterfly-switch keyboard with a more-reliable scissor-switch design.

This new MacBook Pro may start at around $2,900 to $3,000. Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for coverage of all things MacBook.

Image Credit: Laptop Mag