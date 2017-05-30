AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs

Look out, Intel. AMD took the wraps off its mobile Ryzen CPUs at its press conference at Computex in Taipei today, and they're coming to laptops very soon.

Specifically, 2-in-1s, thin and lights clamshells and gaming notebooks with Ryzen will be available in the second half of 2017. Business notebooks will start showing up in the first half of 2018.

MORE: Asus ROG Strix G702ZC Is the First Ryzen Laptop

AMD senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphics, Jim Anderson, said Ryzen has a 50 percent boost in CPU power, 40 percent boost in integrated GPU power and use 50 percent less electricity than their previous generation of APUs.

On stage, the company showed of a prototype 2-in-1 using a 4-core/8-thread CPU, and Asus ROG global marketing director Derek Yu revealed the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC, which we went hands-on with at Asus' booth.We have no pricing or release dates yet from any vendors, but we expect to see a ton of laptops with Ryzen in our lab in the back half of the year.

Image: AMD's Jim Anderson revealing a mobile Ryzen CPU. Credit: Craig Ferguson / Laptop Mag

Laptop Guide