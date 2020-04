Important presentations need to be kept secret until they're ready to be shared. For this reason, Apple's Keynote presentation software allows you to lock a slide deck with a password.

Here's how to set a password to lock a Keynote presentation.

1. Click File.

2. Select Set Password.

3. Enter a password, enter it again and click Set Password.

You've set a password that will need to be entered to open your Keynote presentation.