Acer Teases Laptop From its New Predator Gaming Line

Rounding out its lineup of gaming-centric Predator desktops, tablets, and monitors, Acer unveiled a pair of new gaming notebooks. The Predator laptops will be available in 15 and 17-inch versions later this year, which just so happens to coincide with the upcoming release of Intel's next Core i Series CPUs, code-named Skylake.

While Acer wouldn't reveal prices or internal components, if they're anything like the outside, it could have a real winner on its hands. Starting at the back, Acer made special note of the massive rear vents that run the width of the machine, which should provide ample cooling for whatever graphics card it manages to cram in the case.

In a brief hands-on, I got to luxuriate in the smooth matte black chassis, accented by red caps on the keyboard (WASD and the arrow keys) and a new Decepticon-like silver logo on the lid. I spied Dolby audio branding on the case, along with a bountiful number of ports along the left and right sides including both micro and full-sized USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD Card reader, and discrete microphone and headphone jacks.

In addition to a full-size keyboard and number pad the Predator laptop has a row of programmable macro keys on the left side of the deck.

At the event, Acer also showed off the other machines in its Predator line, including a 35-inch curved gaming monitor coming later this spring, and the Predator desktop and gaming tablet due sometime this summer. Not only is the Predator line an ambitious entry into the gaming market, it adds depth to Acer's computer portfolio as a whole. But will their bite be as strong as their bark?