I saved $136 with Cyber Monday streaming deals and here's how you can too

Cyber Monday is almost here and I've rounded up the best discounts on my favorite streaming services! If you picked up a new laptop, TV, or tablet during Black Friday, then you'll surely want some content to watch on its gorgeous display.

I stacked up $136 in savings using Hulu, Peacock Premium, Max, and Paramount Plus, but this isn't a bundle deal so you can pick and choose which ones you want. Want live streaming TV too? I've got a couple of bonus options for you there that could make for even more savings.

Here are the best Cyber Monday streaming service offers available right now to help you save for some of those other Cyber Monday deals you've been watching.

Cyber Monday's best streaming deals

Hulu for 99c a month!

Hulu: $7.99 99¢ a month

Save big with this Hulu Cyber Monday deal, live until midnight Nov. 28! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only 99¢ a month. You must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

Peacock Premiun for just $1.99 a month!

Peacock Premium: $59.99 $19.99 for a one year subscription or $1.99 per ƒ for 12 months (with ads)

Save big on Peacock! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $1.99 a month (for 12 months), alternatively save even more with an annual subscription for just $19.99 for the full year! Enjoy thousands of hours of content with Peacock from shows such as Twisted Metal, and classics like Quantum Leap, not to mention popular movies that arrive to the platform the very same day as their theatrical release!

Max for just $3 a month!

Max: $60 $18 for 6 month subscription (with ads)

Save on a six month subscription with this Max Cyber Monday deal, live until midnight Nov. 28! Enjoy award-winning content like The Last of Us and superb streaming perks for just $3 a month for the first six months. The base plan on offer includes all of Max's most popular content, and will even allow you to stream the latest movies as they arrive too!

Paramount Plus for just $2 a month!

Paramount Plus: $18 $6 for 3 month subscription (with ads)

New and returning customers get 3 months of Paramount Plus programming for just $6 by using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY. But hurry! This deal expires on Dec. 4! Paramount's Cyber Monday deal sees you pay just $2 a month to access popular shows like Yellowjackets, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

Sling TV for just $20 and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite!

Sling TV: $40 $20 for a one-month subscription (and a FREE Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite!)

Save 50% off your first month of Sling TV in this impressive Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount that unlocks access to live and on-demand content from TV channels like Fox, NBC, Comedy Central, and Cartoon Network for just $20! Better still, this deal bags you a FREE Amazon Fire TV Stick lite!

