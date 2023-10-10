Ever wondered how to change background on Teams? Well wonder no more! Follow our handy Microsoft Teams guide and you too can trade your hum-drum home for a swanky modern abode or blur your busy surroundings in Microsoft's collaborative communication app.

Whether you're looking for a little extra privacy or just a change of scenery, Microsoft Teams offers you ways to customize your camera's backdrop to suit your needs. Better still, it's super-simple and takes just a few seconds to sort out. So let's get to it.

How to change background on Teams

Changing your background in Microsoft Teams is easier than you'd think, and can be done in just a few simple clicks! Let's quickly go through the steps and get you the results you've been looking for.

Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams.





Open Microsoft Teams. Step 2: Start (or Join) a Teams meeting.





(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Step 3: In the pre-join screen, or during a call, click the "..." (more) button in the top menu, then click the "Background effects" option.





(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)