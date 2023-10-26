How to capitalize letters in Microsoft Word

Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to change capitalization or case in Microsoft Word

How to capitalize letters in Microsoft Word
(Image credit: Microsoft)

When you find yourself deep in the Microsoft suite of apps, it can be tough to navigate through the hundreds of options and settings, but if you're in Microsoft Word and need to know how to capitalize letters — we got you covered.

We have plenty of guides covering the many facets of Microsoft Word, including how to mirror or flip text, how to print in color, or how to password protect your document.

Maybe that'll be useful later, but right now we're talking about how to capitalize letters in Microsoft Word.

How to capitalize letters in Microsoft Word

Step 1. Highlight the text that you wish to adjust.

Step 2. Go to Home > Change case (which is the Aa symbol).

How to capitalize letters in Microsoft Word

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3. Now you have five cases to choose from. If you want to capitalize all letters, click UPPERCASE. If you wish to capitalize the first letter of every sentence, select Sentence case. Like lowercase everything? Click lowercase. You can also Capitalize Each Word and tOGGLE cASE.

It's really that simple. Don't go tearing your hair out looking through the jungle of tabs in Microsoft Word. We have plenty of Microsoft Word guides on Laptop Mag, so don't hesitant to start searching through them.

