Catch these four Fitbit deals in time for a New Year's fitness resolution

The holidays are coming, so why not get ahead of the inevitable New Year fitness kick this year and snag one of these excellent Fitbit deals? Even if you aren't looking to join a gym or train for a marathon, a fitness tracker or smartwatch can have a positive impact on your health.

Black Friday is behind us now, but it hasn't taken all of the deals with it. Our top pick has to be the Fitbit Charge 6 for $119 at Walmart. This is the newest model in Fitbit's lineup, and it's a strong value at that price.

In our Fitbit Charge 6 review from earlier this year, we praised the 7-day long battery light, lightweight and comfortable design, and excellent fitness and health tracking features. We also loved the affordable price tag, and that was before this $40 discount.

And if that deal doesn't get your heart racing, we've got a few more Fitbit deals below, including their traditional fitness trackers and smartwatches like the Versa 4.

Best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $84 at Walmart If you're looking for a great fitness tracker at an affordable price, the Inspire 3 is an easy recommendation, especially with this $15 discount. It can record your workouts and track your heart rate, storing all the data in the easy-to-use Fitbit app. It also offers up to 10 days of battery life, so you won't have to charge it every other day. The best deal is on the morning glow band shown here, but the Obsidian Black and Lilac Mist colorways are also discounted. Price check: Amazon $99

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $164 at Amazon If you're looking for more smartwatch features in your fitness tracker, the latest iteration of Fitbit's Versa line has you covered. The Versa 4 offers a durable, water-resistant design, up to six days of battery life, and it can track your sleep, heart rate, fitness, and even your stress levels. It's also rocking GPS and can display your phone notifications.