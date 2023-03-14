Herman Miller x Logitech Vantum Gaming Chair review

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

There's a new anti-gaming chair trend where people are trashing gamer-targeted seats in favor of office chairs — well, they can put down their pitchforks now because the Vantum Gaming Chair, developed by Herman Miller (in partnership with Logitech), is the best of both worlds.

It does cost a whopping $795, but with that you get incredible support wrapped up in a minimalist design that’s simple to put together and is backed by a 12-year warranty. Unfortunately, I hate the headrest, but everything else is amazing.

The Vantum Gaming Chair is by far one of the best gaming chairs I’ve tested.

Vantum Gaming Chair price and configuration options

The Vantum Gaming Chair I reviewed costs $795 and comes in the Black/Polar color scheme. There are only two other variants: Black/Obsidian and Black/Flare.

Herman Miller offers a 12-year limited warranty with labor included. That’s one of the longest warranties we’ve ever seen for a gaming chair. If anything could justify its ridiculously high price, it would be this.

Vantum Gaming Chair design

The rather unassuming Vantum Gaming Chair features a proprietary elastomer and polyester suspension backrest. It's a simple black mesh supported by white base. It’s the perfect chair for a minimalist.

The headrest looks a little awkward due to its oblong shape. Meanwhile, the seat cushion supports a wide gentle curve. Both are black and topped with 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric. Then you have the flexible arm pads, which are surprisingly thin, and unsurprisingly black. There are some red accents around the knobs in the back and bottom of the chair.

Almost everything in this chair can be customized to your liking, so let’s go over the possibilities. To adjust the sacral/lumbar support, there’s a knob located on the right or left side behind the seat. Modifying the arm width and depth is easy because they can just slide around with enough pressure, and adjusting the height is as simple as clicking the button on the outer side of either arm. You can tweak the seat height with a lever on the right side. The tilt limiter and tilt tension can be adjusted with the knobs on the left and right side below the seat, respectively.

My favorite adjustment is seat depth — this opens so many possibilities for people to get comfortable in this chair — which can be adjusted with the handle on the right side of the seat. My least favorite adjustment is the headset. You can position it vertically and rotate the pad, but they feel too rigid and stiff, so you’re going to slide past the spot that you want it in multiple times before you get it right.

Like most chairs, the Vantum features a five-star wheelbase, which was able to move smoothly across my carpet with some effort.

Vantum Gaming Chair comfort

I’ve never sat in a more comfortable chair. Backing all of the points of comfort in the Vantum Gaming Chair are polyurethane foam. It’s in the headset, the seat cushion and the arm pads. The foam is comfortable, but it’s not what makes this chair worth its price.

It’s the forward-neutral design, the thoracic support pad that gives a nice cushion for your upper back and neck, the curve of the backrest for optimal spinal support, and the breathable suspension in the backrest. All of these features provide amazing support for gaming and working in general.

I love the backrest tilt tension and tilt limiter design and how it is isolated from the overall tilt of the base. It is my favorite part of this entire chair because it feels like it’s conforming to your posture instead of you conforming to it. Also, it keeps your butt flat instead of flinging you in the back of the chair like most others do.

One thing I hate about this chair, however, is the headrest. It’s not comfortable; it gets in the way if you try to turn your head when you’re wearing headphones. And despite how much effort I put in, the headrest didn’t seem removable after the fact. Additionally, since the seat is wrapped in a mesh fabric, it’s not the most comfortable to sit like a gremlin — aka crossed legged — but that’s not as important as good posture (gross, I know).

The armrests are comfortable, but don’t really go above and beyond. It would’ve been nice to have them angle in different directions, like the ones on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series , which is a cheaper chair.

The weight capacity for the chair is 350 pounds, so there’s a lot of room to work with. The seat height varies between 18 to 22 inches, whereas the width and depth are 20 and 17.5 inches, respectively. The chair itself weighs 36.8 pounds and comes in at 40.25~44.25 (height) x 30.5 (width) x 29 (depth) inches.

Vantum Gaming Chair assembly

For the price, you damn well better expect the least amount of effort to be put into assembling the Vantum Gaming Chair.

There are just three steps. One: Insert the cylinder in the base. Two: Place the chair onto the cylinder. Three: Insert headrest into the back slot. Not counting opening the box, this should take no more than five minutes.

It’s just that easy.

Bottom line

The Vantum Gaming Chair is one of the most supportive (physically) gaming chairs you can buy — if you can afford its steep price. However, if you’re someone that values a comfortable headrest, I would look elsewhere.

I was a fan of the headrest on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series , especially because it’s magnetic and removable.

Overall, you can’t be the meticulously designed support structure that backs the Vantum Gaming Chair. Ugh, that tilt tension is hot.