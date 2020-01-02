Dell Latitude 9510 hands-on review

CES 2020 is here and we’re getting our hands on all of the latest tech, including the new Dell Latitude 9510 (clamshell and convertible) -- the company’s first 9000-series Latitude, marking the series’ most premium Latitude to date as well as its entrance into 5G. This has to potential be one of the best business laptops around if not one of the best laptops overall.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, but the Latitude 9510 is slated to launch on March 26, 2020.

Dell Latitude 9510 design

The Latitude 9510 boasts a CNC aluminum chassis, similar to the XPS line, but is lathered in a silver that’s a few shades darker than its consumer counterpart. While it's subtle, it has become a distinguishing factor of the latest Latitude products.

The interior has more of the same silver design combined with a pair of top-firing speakers surrounding the keyboard. The power button in the top-right corner doubles as a fingerprint sensor, while the slim bezels on the display support an IR webcam for Windows Hello.

Keep in mind, there are two versions of this laptop: a clamshell and a 2-in-1, the latter of which is capable of spinning 360 degrees and offers active pen support.

At 13.4 x 8.5 x 0.6~0.7 inches, Dell manages to fit a 15-inch display into a 14-inch chassis, and at 3.2 pounds, it’s pleasantly light to hold and will be easy to carry around when traveling or even bouncing between meeting rooms.

Dell Latitude 9510 ports

There’s not a lot of ports on the Latitude 9510, but it does pack some essentials. The system features two Thunderbolt 3 ports (one for charging), one USB 3.1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card slot, a SIM card slot and a wedge lock slot.

Dell Latitude 9510 display

The Latitude 9510 comes with a 15.6-inch, 16:9, 1920 x 1080 display with options for a standard 400-nit panel, the same panel with SafeScreen (a privacy display), or the 2-in-1 model with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX.

I saw the standard 400-nit panel in person, and it was plenty bright and super colorful, highlighting the lush greenery and blue ocean on its wallpaper. While the 2-in-1 model is supposed to also come with a 400-nit screen, it was significantly dimmer than the clamshell model when comparing them side by side.

Dell also claims that all panels will cover up to 100% of the sRGB color gamut, but the screens did look slightly more colorful than that. Of course, we won’t be able to test any of these numbers until we get these systems through our lab.

Dell Latitude 9510 keyboard and touchpad

I was impressed with the Latitude 9510’s keyboard, as typing on it provided deep, comfortable travel. Combo that with decent spacing between keys as well as the rounded shapes of said keys and you have a solid typing experience.

The touchpad was soft to the touch and offered a solid click. It was also responsive to my gestures, such as two-finger scrolling and three-finger tabbing.

Dell Latitude 9510 specs

The Latitude 9510 is going to come with up to a 10th Gen Comet Lake Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Intel UHD Graphics, which are solid specs, but on top of that, you get 5G connectivity. However, business users that work in an organization that keeps track of your machines, the Latitude 9510 won’t launch with vPro, so you’ll have to wait on that feature.

There are still a bunch of security features, such as a fingerprint reader, a smart card slot, an IR camera and a TPM 2.0 security chip.

Dell Latitude 9510 battery life

If you configure your Latitude 9510 with a Smart Card reader, you’ll have to stick with the 52-watt battery, which can get up to 17 hours of battery life according to Dell. However, if you ditch the Smart Card, you can slot in an 87-watt battery, which Dell has rated for 30 hours of battery life.

These are some pretty impressive numbers, but we won’t know how these translate to real world use, so stay tuned for our battery test results.

Bottom line

We’re excited to get more time with the Dell Latitude 9510 and see what kind of numbers it wracks up on our own tests, but so far, we love how thin and light the machine is as well as its vivid display. Stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks, and check out more of our current CES 2020 coverage.