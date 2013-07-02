myCharge Freedom 2000 for iPhone 5 Review

The myCharge Freedom 2000 iPhone 5 battery case offers satisfactory endurance for the price, but the design is more awkward than the competition.

The myCharge Freedom 2000 promises to keep your iPhone 5 going for twice as long. Like competing battery cases, you'll also find a battery level indicator and easy access to the headphone jack. However, with a somewhat awkward design, the $79 the Freedom 2000 isn't the best choice in its class.

Design

The myCharge Freedom 2000 is made of black plastic with a faux brushed aluminum finish (a silver version is also available). Unlike most iPhone 5 battery cases that come in two pieces, the Freedom 2000 doesn't come apart in order to accommodate the phone. Rather, the sides of the case are made of a thick, slightly flexible rubber. While the side controls of the iPhone 5 are exposed, the power button is covered by a rubber membrane that's downright difficult to press.

On the back of the Freedom 2000 is a multicolored button with a battery icon. To activate charging, press and hold the button for a few seconds. To see how much charge the accessory has left through its multicolored LED, just press it once.

The Freedom 2000 charges via a microUSB port that's protected by a plastic cover. In order to charge your iPhone, a small rubber cable with a Lightning adapter pulls out from the bottom of the case. This is unlike most other battery cases, which have a Lightning port built into the bottom of the case itself; we're worried that the Freedom 2000's cable will wear down over time. This design also makes it awkward to use your iPhone while it's charging.

Measuring 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.6 inches, the Freedom 2000 is the shortest all-in-one iPhone 5 battery case we've tested, but it's also on the heavier side at 3 ounces. The Lenmar Meridian also weighs 3 ounces, but the Mophie Juice Pack Helium weighs 2.5 ounces.

Performance

MyCharge claims that the Freedom 2000 will provide twice as much battery life for your iPhone 5 through the case's 2000 mAh, lithium polymer battery. On our LAPTOP Battery Test (continuous Web browsing over LTE), the Verizon Wireless iPhone 5 lasted 5 hours and 30 minutes on its own. With the Freedom 2000 attached, the iPhone 5 hung on for 8 hours and 57 minutes.

While that runtime doesn't quite meet the myCharge promise, it bests the Mophie Juice Pack Helium by about 20 minutes. However, the Lenmar Meridian lasted an hour longer (10:05).

Verdict

When purchasing a battery case for your iPhone, endurance counts for a lot -- as it should -- but there are other considerations as well. The myCharge Freedom 2000 provides more than three hours of extra runtime for your iPhone 5, but it's not the most elegant solution. While the similarly priced Mophie Juice Pack Helium doesn't last as long, it has a lighter, more ergonomic design. And the Lenmark Meridian combines longer battery life with a less awkward setup.