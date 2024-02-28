Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Buds 3, and Ring may release alongside new foldables

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event isn't expected until July, but we're already hearing big things about what might be revealed and released in five months time — including the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Samsung's next-gen foldables.

The latest word on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked lineup comes from X/Twitter tipster @TheGalox_ though word of what to expect at the event has been bubbling for some time with very similar claims.

According to circulating rumors, July's Unpacked event is likely to feature the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Outside possibilities for the event also include Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series of Android tablets and the company's long-in-development AR/VR headset.

Also mentioned in rumors is a new Samsung service of some kind. While we can't say for certain, it could be that Samsung may be planning a new Samsung Health service that blends with the company's newest Galaxy AI capabilities to provides deeper insights into tracked metrics like fitness, sleep, and wellbeing.

This would tie in nicely to the release of the Galaxy Ring, with the smart ring being better positioned on the body over Samsung's smartwatch to better capture deeper and more exact health readings.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event isn't expected to arrive until July at the earliest. Typically, Samsung stages its mid-year Unpacked showcase in late July or early August. As of the time of writing, there is no exact date confirmed for the upcoming event.

Historically, Samsung prefers to announce event specifics only a few weeks in advance, so we can expect to hear the brand confirm an exact date at some point in July, 2024.