Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors: Release date, price, features and specs

We’re a long way from foldable phones snapping (permanently) at the first chance they got — Samsung has improved with every iteration. We enjoyed our time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , but always thought that it could be more than what it is.

With every potential new release, there’s an excitement in the air — that’s potential. The potential for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be a stunning upgrade from its predecessor. The occurrence of these awesome moments are few and far between, but can the Samsung Fold 6 get it done?

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, from the release date and price to the features and specs.

We don’t have any definitive information about when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slated to drop, but we have a pretty good idea. The Fold 6’s three predecessors all launched one year after the other, so it’s more than likely that the Fold in question will launch sometime in 2024.

Specifically, the Fold 3 / Fold 4 / Fold 5 launched in 2021 / 2022 / 2023 during the July to August time frame. Math tells us that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely launch in August 2024 (the latest).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price

There haven’t been any announcements about the price, either. But again, it can’t be far off from what we know about the previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799 / £1,749 / AU$2,599. If you’re not scoffing at those ridiculous price points, I don’t think you need to worry about how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to cost. It’s not going to get any cheaper. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it got more expensive. Capitalism is cursed like that .

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs and features

What we are hearing about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn’t particularly encouraging. There’s a lot of “same” language being thrown around.

(Image credit: Future)

Leaker @Tech_Reve claimed that the Z Fold 6 will have a “major form factor change,” and then later claimed that the aspect ratio of the cover screen will also change. That claim seems to have some merit, as Samsung confirmed to Tech Radar that it was a design change that was initially intended for the Fold 5.

However, in the same latter claim , @Tech_Reve writes that the Fold 6 will have the same image sensor as the Fold 5. That’s a vague claim considering the Fold 6 will have more than one camera, but it’s possible they mean all of its sensors.

Unfortunately, to add to the merit of @Tech_Reve’s claim is @UniverseIce ’s next claim, which suggests that all five of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cameras will remain identical to its predecessor. Cameras are a big thing in smartphones, so this is a pretty big hit.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has three cameras on the rear: 50MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide; one camera on the cover screen: 10MP; one camera on the front: 4MP. That’s a whole lot of the same.

Despite that, @DSCCRoss claims that on top of getting an aspect ratio change, the Fold 6 will get a larger cover display.

As far as official information goes, Samsung has confirmed that it’s working on dust-proofing its foldable phones. It’s possible that this work will see itself in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — one could hope. It would be awkward if it didn’t at this point.

Outlook

It does seem like things might be changing, but also quite a bit of it is staying the same. I am not particularly excited about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. A lot of the leaked changes are vague at best, so if anything was going to wow me, it would be an actual reveal.

We’re going to file this under “Keep on your radar, but don’t get too excited.” Most of the aforementioned information is still considered rumor until we get official statements from Samsung. So be skeptical.