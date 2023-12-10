Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Release date, price, features and specs

Time to jump on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hype train before its launch — well, you’re jumping on, I’m just your conductor. We did enjoy our time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 , but it was largely unchanged compared with its predecessor.

With every potential new release, there’s an excitement in the air — that’s potential. The potential for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to be a stunning upgrade from its predecessor. The occurrence of these awesome moments are few and far between, but can the Samsung Flip 6 get it done?

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, from the release date and price to the features and specs.

We don’t have any definitive information about when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is slated to drop, but we have a pretty good idea. The Flip 6’s three predecessors all launched one year after the other, so it’s more than likely that the Flip in question will launch sometime in 2024.

Specifically, the Flip 3 / Flip 4 / Flip 5 launched in 2021 / 2022 / 2023 during the July to August time frame. Math tells us that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely launch in August 2024 (the latest).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price

There haven’t been any announcements about the price, either. But again, it can’t be far off from what we know about the previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 / £1,049 / AU$1,649. It would be a dream if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 had a cheaper starting price, but I don’t see that happening. Considering our current economic climate, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs and features

Compared to what we’ve been hearing about the Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 front is relatively quiet.

(Image credit: Future)

Leaker @Tech_Reve claimed that the Z Flip 6 will be adopting the Fold’s 50MP main camera, which is a big jump from the current 12MP lens. Galaxy Club, a Dutch Samsung tech news site , also backed up that claim and shared the trademark registrations for the Flip 6 and Flip 7.

@DSCCRoss claims that the Flip 6 will get a larger cover display, specifically sizing up to 3.9 inches, which is up from the 3.4 inches on its predecessor.

As far as official information goes, Samsung has confirmed that it’s working on dust-proofing its foldable phones. It’s possible that this work will see itself in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 — one could hope. It would be awkward if it didn’t at this point.

Outlook

As we said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors have been quiet, which either means not much is changing or Samsung is keeping their goodies close to the chest.

We don’t expect we’re going to get more information until well into 2024. Go ahead and keep an eye on info going forward, but don’t get too excited until we get official details. Most of the aforementioned information is still considered rumor until we get official statements from Samsung. So be skeptical.