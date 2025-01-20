Puzzling Samsung S25 rumor could leave Apple's iPhone 17 'Air' with 'Slim' to none competition

One of the newest Samsung phones is expected to launch in dozens of countries, but the US may not be one of them. That's bad news for Samsung fans, but potentially great news for Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. In fact, a pre-order page for a "new Galaxy device," all but cementing those expectations, is already live on Samsung's website. This year's Galaxy Unpacked presentation could also include AI announcements, a new smart ring, and possibly even a pair of smart glasses.

Unfortunately, while the anticipated reveal of the Galaxy S25 'Slim' is expected to feature, a recent rumor suggests it may not be released in the US.

US may miss out on Samsung Galaxy S25 "Special Edition"

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked just days away, rumors about the new Galaxy S25 phones are reaching their boiling point. Unfortunately, one rumor originally reported by Phone Arena on Monday may leave some Galaxy fans feeling frustrated.

One of the rumored upcoming phones is the Galaxy S25 "Slim," which may end up being called the Galaxy S25 "Special Edition" or "SE." This model is expected to have a thinner chassis than the rest of the line-up. If that sounds exciting, you might not want to get your hopes up yet because rumors hint that the Galaxy S25 "SE" is not going to be available in the United States.

The Galaxy S25 Slim/SE was originally thought to be delayed until May, but if these rumors are true then it may not ever get a US release date. Of course, you could try to order one from another country, but US network compatibility isn't a guarantee.

While that might be a bummer for Samsung fans, it's great news for Apple, which is rumored to be launching its own ultra-thin phone soon. The next generation of iPhones could include an iPhone 17 "Air" or "Slim," potentially priced on par with the iPhone 17 Plus.

The thinner, lighter design on the iPhone 17 Air makes it a direct competitor for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim/SE. Or, at least it could be a direct competitor if Samsung does follow through with a US release for the Galaxy S25 SE. Now the iPhone 17 Air could be the top, or only, option for shoppers looking for a thinner, lighter phone.

What's next?

There's still no word from Apple on when the iPhone 17 Air could launch, but a September 2025 launch is highly likely based on Apple's typical release patterns. For the sake of Samsung users (and a little friendly competition for Apple), I hope the Galaxy S25 SE does end up getting a US release.

We'll be covering all the highlights from Galaxy Unpacked 2025, so stay tuned for Samsung's official Galaxy S25 announcement and more updates.