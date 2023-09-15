How to get a free iPhone 15 from your wireless carrier

Carriers in the U.S. can now preorder the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus for $799 and $899, respectively. However, you can get a free iPhone 15 from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon with eligible trade-in. For example, new and existing Verizon customers can get a free iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus with activation. To claim this offer, trade-in any iPhone in any condition and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. In terms of phone deals, this is one of the best available right now.

Your rebate will appear as credits on your monthly billing statements over 36-months. Another standout trade-in deal, existing Verizon customers get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 or up to $930 off the iPhone 15 Plus with activation on the Unlimited Plus plan.

Not to be outdone, T-Mobile takes up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 series phone with trade-in on T-Mo's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. If you net the highest trade-in value for your old phone, you'll get a free iPhone 15 (valued at $799) and iPhone 15 Plus ($899) or iPhone 15 Pro ($999). Similarly, you can get a free iPhone 15 via AT&T's preorder trade-in offer. Get up to $830 off and activate your new iPhone 15 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan.

If you plan to upgrade to Apple's latest phone release, see today's best free iPhone 15 deals below.

Today's best free iPhone 15 deals

Preorder iPhone 15: from $799 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

Preorder now and get a free iPhone 15 from Verizon. New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on any iPhone 15 series device with a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. To get this deal, you may trade in any old iPhone in any condition. As an alternative, existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans. iPhone 15 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.

Preorder iPhone 15 Plus: from $899 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

Preorder now and get a free iPhone 15 Plus from Verizon. New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on any iPhone 15 series device with a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. To get this deal, you may trade in any old iPhone in any condition. As an alternative, existing customers can upgrade and get up to $930 off the new iPhone 15 Plus with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans. iPhone 15 Plus preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.

Preorder iPhone 15: from $799 free @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Get a free iPhone 15 from T-Mobile with eligible trade-in or up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 series phone. To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 15 on a T-Mobile on Go5G Plus or Go5G plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months. iPhone 15 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.

Preorder iPhone 15 Plus: from $899 free @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Get a free iPhone 15 Plus at T-Mobile with eligible trade-in. Or, save up to $1,000 on any iPhone 15 series phone. To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 15 on a T-Mobile on Go5G Plus or Go5G plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months. iPhone 15 Plus preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.

Preorder iPhone 15: from $799 free @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Get a free iPhone 15 at AT&T when you trade-in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your 36-month agreement. To qualify, you'll have to activate your new iPhone 15 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan. iPhone 15 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.

Preorder iPhone 15 Plus: from $999 up to $830 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Save up to $830 on the iPhone 1 Plus at AT&T when you trade-in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your 36-month agreement. To qualify, you'll have to activate your new iPhone 15 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan. iPhone 15 Plus preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.