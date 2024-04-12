Google is removing one of my favorite iPhone and Android services

One of Google's best mobile services is being discontinued later this year, a service i personally make use of all the time to protect my data, access great deals, and watch global content across major streaming services: VPN by Google One.

Having first launched in 2020, VPN by Google One has been offering subscribers an "Extra layer of online protection" for Android (and later iPhone) devices. Google One is the company's premium cloud storage option that also offers Gemini AI access, exclusive Google Store discounts, and advanced Google Photos editing tools for as low as $2 per month or $19.99 annually.

VPN by Google One: Gone too soon

VPN by Google One was a key feature of this subscription, at least for me. VPNs are essential for connecting to Wi-Fi when out and about, as they can mask your connection and protect your data from any ne'er-do-wells looking to snoop on your device's traffic. It's also been a fantastic tool for bypassing geo-blocked content on streaming services and occasionally snagging a great deal online with region-specific sales.

(Image credit: Google)

While it didn't offer all of the bells and whistles of one of the best VPNs out there, it was an excellent addition to Google's service. It was even one of the more interesting selling points for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold with Google promising five years of free availability to the tool.

Sadly, according to 9to5Google, it seems my enjoyment of this tool wasn't shared by many others, as Google plans to shut down the service later this year — cutting its losses after finding that "people simply weren’t using it."

Thankfully, that five-year promise will remain for eligible Pixel owners, but those making use of the feature on other Android handsets or iPhone will be redirected to third-party alternatives following the tool's shutdown.

Rest in peace VPN by Google One, we hardly knew thee.

