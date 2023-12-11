Apple launches iOS 17.2 with Spatial Video capture for iPhone 15 Pro: How it works

Get ready to capture memories in a whole new way! Apple just announced the arrival of spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a groundbreaking feature that lets you relive life's precious moments in stunning 3D detail.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says, "This is a game-changer for how we capture the world around us." We've pushed the boundaries of mobile video with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now, we're offering a truly immersive way to capture special moments."

Of course, Apple lets you know that you can relive these incredible life moments on your $3,500 Apple Vision Pro when it comes out in 2024, which is a nice assumption on Apple's part. Sure, I will sell one of my organs on the black market so that I can relive the memories of what having two functional lungs was like.

How to use spatial video on your iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Capture 3D Moments with Ease

Enabling spatial video takes a mere tap in the Settings app. Once activated, your iPhone's powerful camera system becomes a portal to 3D recording. Capture everything from birthday parties to family gatherings in stunning 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second while enjoying a compact file size thanks to advanced compression techniques.

Spatial video recording is just as easy as capturing regular footage. Rotate your iPhone to landscape mode, tap the dedicated icon, and hit record. The magic happens behind the scenes, stitching together footage from the Main and Ultra Wide cameras to create a seamless 3D experience.

(Image credit: Future)

While spatial videos appear as regular videos on your iPhone and other devices, they truly come alive on Apple Vision Pro, the upcoming AR/VR headset from Apple. Imagine reliving your wedding ceremony, a child's first steps, or a friend's graduation, all rendered in life-size scale with breathtaking detail. It's like stepping back into the memory and experiencing it all over again.

With spatial video recording arriving ahead of Apple Vision Pro, you can start capturing your life's moments today and be ready to experience them in a whole new dimension when the headset launches. So, grab your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and start creating memories that will truly last a lifetime.

Final Thoughts

Adding spatial video to the iPhone 15 Pro seems cool and should be fun to mess around with. The idea of shelling out the ridiculously $3,500 for an Apple Vision Pro headset is preposterous.

When Apple first announced the Vision Pro, they made it seem like it was meant for businesses and developers. Now, as we approach 2024 and the Vision Pro's launch, it appears that Apple is now trying to push the obnoxiously priced AR/VR headset on the general public.

Apple usually does an intelligent job with marketing products, but this feels like a reach or act of desperation. While I'm sure dedicated Apple fans will make significant sacrifices to acquire one, the average consumer still struggling with the aftermath of inflation and holiday debt will likely balk at the price of this niche device.

As we get closer to launch, we will keep you updated on everything Apple Vision Pro and more.