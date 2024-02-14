Nothing Phone (2a) release date is almost here — but it's not all good news

Thanks to a recent YouTube video from Nothing (via T3), we have more confirmed details about Nothing's upcoming Phone (2a), including its launch date. The Nothing Phone (2a) will officially be launched right after Mobile World Congress on Tuesday March 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. GMT (6:30 a.m. ET).

The only unfortunate part of this impending launch is that there's only a limited release planned in the US. Nothing plans to launch its next smartphone as part of a "Developer Program" instead of a widespread release, which means you'll need to be fast if you want a Phone (2a) and you're in the US. Despite limited stock in the US, the Phone (2a) design looks pretty great and we're excited for its official launch.

Nothing's Phone (2a) boasts a fresh design

(Image credit: Nothing)

The design sketches shown off in the YouTube video shared by Nothing closely resemble leaked renders by @sunniton on Weibo. In these renders and the sketches from Nothing, the two-camera setup is centered towards the top of the phone's back side.

The render by @sunniton looks slightly different compared to the leaked render posted by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) to X and SmartPrix. The bottom section of the Phone (2a) in Steve's render looks similar to Nothing's in-video sketches and @sunniton's render on Weibo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @sunniton / Weibo) (Image credit: Smartprix and @OnLeaks)

Nothing's recent tweet announcing the Phone (2a) included the tagline "Fresh. Eyes." Because of this wording and the inclusion of multiple pairs of eyes in the accompanying video, we're more inclined to think the Phone (2a)'s design will be closer to @sunniton's renders, with the cameras positioned horizontally, resembling a pair of eyes.

If you want to see what else we know about Nothing's upcoming phone, we've got you covered with our Nothing Phone (2a) rumors roundup.