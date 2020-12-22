Zoom holiday gift: Users can enjoy unlimited calls to loved ones

Zoom announced via Twitter that it will be lifting the 40-minute limit on free calls during the holidays since many of us will not be able to get together with family and friends due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Zoom )

In a post on the Zoom blog, the team at Zoom states "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same. As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions."

There is nothing special you have to do to make unlimited calls during this time. Zoom has provided the dates and times when you can take advantage of this opportunity to connect with loved ones.

Zoom also shares a few actions you can take to ensure that your calls are safe from Zoom Bombers or other perturbances that could ruin your special time with friends and family, like make sure not to invite the angry political uncle who has been dipping into the Egg Nog.

All jokes aside, here are Zoom's actual suggestions for your added protection to ensure you get the most out of your free unlimited calls:

Protect your session from uninvited guests by requiring a meeting passcode to join and enabling Waiting Rooms – and don’t share your meeting IDs on social media or other public forums

Learn how to get started on Zoom with basic tips and answers to frequently asked questions

Download festive virtual backgrounds and have fun with our video filters!

Get creative with how you Zoom — check out some ideas for hosting virtual parties and tips for connecting with family and friends

Zoom had a banner year (and in some ways, a very challenging one) in 2020 and it's nice of the company to give back while acknowledging the reasons why. Through technology, we can still find a way to share in the holiday spirit.