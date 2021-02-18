YouTube TV gets 4K streaming and several other upgrades

Google announced a new add-on feature for YouTube TV that "lets viewers watch available shows in 4K or download them to their DVR to watch later offline." This option will let you watch unlimited concurrent streams at home.

At the moment, the maximum number of streams is three, and this could be a useful tool if you have been finding yourself maxing out your streams and frustrated with the three-stream limit. With the ability to download your weekend binge-watching list in advance, the possibilities are endless.

The announcement covered YouTube adding new parental control tools and a "highly requested option that lets parents add specific videos and channels from the main YouTube platform to their children's viewing choices on YouTube Kids." Google added a similar feature in 2018, but this is the first time it's allowed YouTube videos on the toddler-focused app.

Adding trusted YouTube videos to the YouTube Kids app will give parents even more control over what their little ones can watch and are exposed to.