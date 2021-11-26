Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday deal takes $10 off Microsoft's ergonomic gamepad

Are you looking for a spare Xbox Wireless Controller for PC or Xbox console gaming? Here's a deal for you.

You can get the Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) for $49 directly from Microsoft. That's $10 off its list price and one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted.

Xbox Wireless Controller deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

With a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, snappy buttons and four-way cross style D-pad, Microsoft's Xbox Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own.

The Xbox wireless controller's form factor, button mapping and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. It connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy.

This Xbox deal is not likely to last long so we recommend you make haste.