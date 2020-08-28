Xbox Series X size compared to other consoles in fascinating video

Although we've been keenly aware of the size of Xbox Series X, we haven't seen direct physical comparisons between it and other consoles. That changes with a new YouTube video posted by Maniak Gaming, who seems to have a prototype model of the Xbox Series X.

Maniak Gaming directly compares the Xbox Series X prototype to a handful of other consoles, including the GameCube, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4. The results are amusing; the massive size of the Xbox Series X is jarring when compared to other consoles.

Xbox Series X size comparison

This video highlights how the Xbox Series X can appear smaller or larger depending on the perspective its viewed at. For example, it's as tall as the PS4 Pro, but not even close to as wide. However, when the console sits on its base, the Xbox Series X suddenly looks a bit larger.

If there's one thing we can say for sure, it's that the Xbox Series X is far less chunky than the original model of the Xbox One. It's also quite shocking to see how large the tower is in comparison to older consoles. For example, the Xbox Series X looks three times bigger than the GameCube.

The Xbox Series X is understandably tall given the powerful components packed into the chassis. Microsoft clearly understands computers quite well, so it's probably for the best that the company sticks to such a familiar style.

The Xbox Series X does look a bit awkward when it's placed on its side, which is unfortunate as this will likely be the only way some people can fit it inside of their entertainment centers.