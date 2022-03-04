This is the best Xbox Series S bundle deal we've seen — get $40 off with Game Pass Ultimate and extra controller!

Right now, you can save $40 on an Xbox Series S with 1 month Game Pass Ultimate and an extra controller — the best bundle deal we've ever seen on this console!

Stock of the Xbox Series systems seems to be improving over the past few weeks, which means more and more retailers are starting to push the envelope and introduce some sneaky deals to get your money.

Now, you already know my thoughts on bundle deals, but with no price hike on any of the products here and actually useful items like a second controller for couch multiplayer and a month of Game Pass Ultimate to get the most out of your system, this is a great deal to pick up.

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Red controller and 1 month Game Pass Ultimate: was $379, now $339 @ Newegg

Pick up the console and the essentials for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

As you already know, this is the low cost alternative to Microsoft’s monster: the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

I’ve had one for over 12 months alongside my PS5 and as you can read in my Xbox Series S one year review , there’s so much to love about this cheap Game Pass machine. If you want to make the most of it, read my guide about how to transform it into one of the best emulators you can get.

And throughout this year, it’s only going to get better for Xbox gamers with the likes of Scorn, RedFall and Bethesda’s next epic RPG Starfield coming out this year alone.

Plus, with an additional controller and a month of Game Pass Ultimate included in the purchase, you have plenty of stuff to play from the very second you take this out the box. Put simply, this is one of the best deals you’re going to find right now.