Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds touch control support for even more titles

Microsoft is updating its extensive library of Xbox Game Pass titles with more touch control support for a variety of games, making Android gaming a lot more accessible.



For those who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, there are more than 100 titles to play on Android devices thanks Microsoft's xCloud. While a majority of them will still need an Xbox controller to play them, many titles have been added that include touch control support, from Telltale's The Walking Dead series and Enter the Gungeon.

Now, users are getting a more, with games including Bridge Constructor Portal,

Morkredd, Neoverse, Nowhere Prophet, Spiritfarer, The Little Acre and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.



Other notables titles that have touch controls include Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Minecraft Dungeons, Dead Cells, Celeste and even Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Hey, Halo or Gears 5 could be on there at some point.



Touch controls may not be as popular as, say, an actual Xbox Series X controller (which offers a nifty hidden feature), but the continued support does offer plenty more gamers a chance to play games they otherwise couldn't without a PC.



Microsoft is currently testing xCloud in browsers for iOS, which means Halo will finally be coming to iPhones and iPads. However, we're not sure if the touch control support will work with iOS devices, as it will only be able to run through browsers such as Chrome or Edge.



If all Xbox Game Pass games eventually support some form of touch controls, it may bring the heat to many big Android games such as Call of Duty: Mobile or League of Legends: Wild Rift. For now, it just seems to be indie titles, and we'll have to wait and see if more of the best Xbox Game Pass PC games get touch support.