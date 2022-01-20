Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 returns to $139 deal price

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best premium gamepad for PC and Xbox consoles. And for a limited time, this pro level controller is back on sale for a stellar deal price.

Currently, Microsoft offers the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 for $139. Typically, you'd expect to shell out $179 for this controller, so that's $40 in savings. It's just $5 shy of its all-time-low price and one of the best gaming deals out there.

GameStop has it for the same price.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2:was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft Store

Save $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style.

Besides enhanced customization options, it has a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth for easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games.

Although we didn't test this controller, sister site Tom's Guide, gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. With its premium build, endless customization options, and USB-C support, it's the Editor's Choice Xbox wireless controller.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. At just 12 ounces, it feels solid and every bit as premium as it looks. It ships with a carrying case to protect the controller when it's not in use without obstructing the USB-C charging port.

With the dedicated Xbox Accessories app, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 machines.

So if you missed your chance to score the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for below retail, you'll want to jump on this deal while you still can.