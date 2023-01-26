WWE 2K23 release date, pre order bonus and early access info

WWE 2K23's release date is on Mar. 17, 2023 as 2K announced Monday and it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can now pre-order WWE 2K23 at Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), GameStop (opens in new tab), Steam, PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Games Store.

Pricing for WWE 2K23 starts at $59 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One consoles — it's $69 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. WWE 2K23 Deluxe and WWE 2K23 Icon costs $99 and $119, respectively on all gaming platforms.

WWE Superstar John Cena poses in three different signature poses on the cover of each game edition to celebrate 20 years in the business.

“It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase. 2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honored to grace the cover of WWE 2K23,” 16-time WWE World Champion and Hollywood icon, John Cena said in a statement.

Successor to last year's WWE 2K22, our favorite wrestling game, WWE 2K23 brings tons of advancements and expanded game modes to the franchise. New to the series is WarGames with action packed mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage.

Pre-order WWE 2K23 now through Mar. 16 to get the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack with WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross Gen Digital Editions. It includes Bad Bunny as a playable character and a Ruby tier MyFACTION card. WWE Deluxe and Icon Editions come with the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack.

WWE 2K23 in digital pre-order bonus offers will automatically load in the game on Mar. 17, 2023. If you pre-order the WWE 2K23 physical disc, you must redeem your pre-order bonus via the included code provided that ships with the game.

WWE 2K23 pre-orders arrive by Mar. 17 with the exception of WWE 2K23 Icon which nets players 3 day early access on Mar. 14.

