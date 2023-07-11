Wow! The 2023 HP Pavilion Plus OLED laptop is $200 off for Prime Day

Prime Day is yet another event our wallets must suffer through, but it is where you will find the best laptop deals, and if you want one with a gorgeous display, check out the HP Pavilion Plus 14 for $200 off.

You can find the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with an OLED display for $1099 @ Amazon.

HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with this stellar laptop deal. This laptop packs a 2800 x 1880-pixel, OLED screen, which is stunning. To top that off, it sports an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

In our HP Pavilion Plus 14 review, we tested the Plus 14’s display and it emanated 382 nits of brightness and covered 194% of the sRGB color gamut. That's hella impressive.

The 14-inch 2.8K display is perfect for media, gaming, or digital art. And the updated internals in the model you get will be even better than the one we tested, as it sports an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

One thing you'll have to watch out for is the battery life. The HP Pavilion Plus 14 lasted a measly 5 hours and 10 minutes. That's not a lot of time to get your work done, and that's mostly because of the display.

However, if you don't mind being plugged in more often than not, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is a great laptop for the price -- and you'll be hard pressed to beat that display.