Wow! Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 drops to $499 at Amazon in Cyber Monday deal

You can now buy the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $499 at Amazon on Cyber Monday weekend.

The Mystic Black version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi) features a stunning 11-inch screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and over 13 hours of battery life. Also included is the redesigned S-Pen with 9-millisecond pen latency, allowing you to control presentations, take notes and mark up documents effortlessly.

The Galaxy Tab S7 also has two cameras. A 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a front-facing Ultra Wide 5MP camera for taking selfies. You get all this and more for just $499. It's a solid discount taking $149 off the regular retail price.

Save 18% on this fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 featuring an 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate to handle all your work and entertainment needs. Sign and manipulate documents with the newly redesigned S-pen and enjoy 128GB storage that's expandable via the Micro SD card slot, for just $534.95.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has a powerful 1.8-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that is expandable via the microSD card slot. The tablet also has a fingerprint reader and facial recognition to keep your personal files safe and secure.

All of this helped the tablet earn 4 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award during our review. Our reviewer really liked the display, which delivered deep, saturated color with dazzling brightness. When they used the new S-Pen, they noted the quick responsiveness and the better hand feel.

The Snapdragon CPU allowed the slate to effortlessly run multiple tabs and apps. It also allowed for effortless switching between Samsung DeX and the default Android 10 interface. Both cameras delivered great photos with nice detail, albeit a bit oversaturated in some cases. And as far as battery life, the tablet lasted an impressive 13 hours and 8 minutes.

Measuring just 10 x 6.5 x 0.2 inches and weighing just 1.1 pounds this lightweight powerhouse is an excellent choice to keep an eye on the office, keep your workflow moving, and even enjoy a movie while on the go.

Act now and save $149 on this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi while supplies last.